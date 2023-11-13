Zapata doesn’t make a mistake, Caldirola accentuates the fall: too many “falling” defenders

Matteo Dalla Vite

November 13 – 08:13 – MILAN

Daniele Doveri made a mistake in canceling out Rodriguez’s goal in Monza-Turin due to Zapata’s (non) foul on Caldirola. The confirmation also comes from the designer Gianluca Rocchi who, speaking at Open Var on Dazn, takes inspiration from Atalanta-Inter last week to enter the match at the U-Power Stadium. “There is nothing serious that needs to be done in the Lookman-Dimarco contact – says the referee looking at the images of the action that led to the Goddess’ goal -. Sozza decides well. Here: in Monza-Turin I would have preferred that same decision. ..”. A stab involving one of the referees’ big names, who however will not be stopped. One thing is certain: Doveri, who immediately whistled the foul after the goal was scored, canceling everything out, fell into a habit that has been going “viral” for a few weeks: the collapse of defenders.

stressed

—

A complicated, tangled year, with doubts, even protests, errors. The last chapter concerned Doveri, in Monza-Turin, and not even Maresca (considered among the big names) was immune in the Florence race. The finger, then, is now also pointed towards those defenders who accentuate and exasperate certain contacts. Falling too easily. Let’s call them the “accentuators”. Perhaps the concept is not new for the attackers – for whom the alert remains high and zero tolerance: and for this reason Lazaro’s failure to fall when hit by Gagliardini was appreciated -, but it has become so for a few months also for the so-called defenders who just graze fall, multiplying the real extent of the impact. Last example, Caldirola himself with Zapata: the fact/foul does not exist. That goal by Rodriguez, which occurred in the 26th minute of the first half, should not have been cancelled. But the tendency of some defenders this season is evident: it happened to Faraoni against Juve and to Caldirola himself also in Monza-Bologna a few weeks ago.

Caldirola and penalties

—

The topic has now expanded: Daniele Doveri – who if he had given the penalty for a foul by Gagliardini on Lazaro would not have received any VAR review because the contact was evident – had to better evaluate the light and high contact by Zapata on Caldirola. Certain little contacts (just as there are penalties) and certain “collapses” that are too easy should not be sanctioned. Caldirola had already been a protagonist in the Monza-Bologna match, referee Pezzuto (then stopped) with Di Paolo at the VAR: goal disallowed due to a non-existent foul by Zirkzee. It seems like a trend: we should also remember the episode involving Faraoni in Juventus-Verona in which the Hellas captain stands up watching the development of the action and then sits down again. The fact is that situations like this, seen and reviewed, risk having the opposite effect for the player. The Dimarco-Lookman case in Atalanta-Inter saw the referee Sozza decide well, keeping the Goddess’ goal good. In practice: from now on, given the trend, anyone who exaggerates certain falls and certain contacts will have zero tolerance from the referees. At the same time, the concept remains alive – and here we return to the penalty not given to Lazaro, like the one that was taken from Seck in the Italian Cup – of not conveying the wrong message: Doveri considered that contact too light (and if he had given a penalty the Var wouldn’t have taken it away from him) but it will be important not to spread the concept of “if the player doesn’t fall it’s not a penalty”. And therefore to have it you need to fall. Simulating. Accentuating, in fact.

