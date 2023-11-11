As before Bologna and Sassuolo, Raffaele Palladino did not speak directly. But for a very specific reason…

Tomorrow Saturday 11 November at 8.45pm Monza-Turin, but the day before is without the words of coach Raffaele Palladino. On the day which is normally that of the Coach’s usual press conference, Monza gave priority to a new campaign of great importance and social relevance developed by Motorola and Telefono Rosa, in collaboration with the Brianza club, aimed at raising awareness among men of the consequences of violence against women, an unfortunately growing phenomenon. The project envisages that the front of the Monza shirts is dedicated – instead of the Motorola brand logo – to “giving voice” to women victims of violence, through the messages collected by Telefono Rosa, the first Italian organization to defend women. Messages that give a vision of the different forms of violence against women. Precisely during Monza-Turin, the players of the Brianza team will take to the field with special t-shirts which, after the match, will be auctioned off and the proceeds will be donated entirely to the Association.

Monza captain Matteo Pessina, on the sidelines of the event

He speaks, Matteo Pessina: “When a victory arrives, with a game expression like that, it certainly gives you confidence, it makes you understand from the data and statistics, not just from the result, that a great championship can be had. Only six players scored? There are new and young people who are settling in, it’s not a problem. We won the matches, the goals will come. They were made by attackers and defenders. And they will come from everyone.”

He then spoke to SportMediaset about his partner Lorenzo Colombo, from Brianza like him: “He has all the potential to have a great career, physical, technical. He is very intelligent, attentive, works a lot, tries to prevent the injuries he has had. I’m sure he can do it and become a great footballer.”

In essence: “Our goal? Let’s focus first on salvation now, as Dr. Galliani says. He must arrive as soon as possible. Then eventually we will also think about something else, about Europe. We’re in a good position now, but it’s only a quarter of the championship. The championship is still long. In the next round I’m happy to find Jurić again, a person with whom I shared a lot. I hope he allows me the luxury of calling him a friend. We helped each other. It will be a beautiful match.”

