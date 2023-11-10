Meanwhile, on the eve of the match against Toro, an important project was presented in the press room of the U-Power Stadium which will see Monza as the protagonist on Saturday evening. In fact, on the t-shirts of Pessina and his companions, instead of the sponsor Motorola’s brand, there will be a message raising awareness against violence against women, an “aberrant and primitive” theme, as explained by Carlo Balocco, general director of Motorola.

“He was the man of my dreams, today he is my nightmare” is the writing that can be read on the shirts of Monza players. At the end of the match the shirts will be signed and auctioned and the proceeds will be donated to the association.

“The League will take its initiatives in the next round of the championship, when we play in Cagliari” explained the CEO Adriano Galliani.

“It seems to me to be a very beautiful initiative and an act of great social responsibility – added the manager – Since our days at Milan, with president Silvio Berlusconi, we have always tried to transmit values ​​and I continue to insist on my thesis: the belonging helps you achieve certain things.”

November 10, 2023 (modified November 10, 2023 | 3:23 pm)

