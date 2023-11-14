Roberto Leal has proposed to the teams a walk through some of the most famous monuments in the world and what he has discovered is that Almudena Cid could be the perfect guide for all of them. It happened in the Una de Cuatro, a test in which the legendary gymnast performed a performance that left Óscar speechless. A new success after what she did in Where Are They? in the previous program.

The contestant has been left without playing, which is a rarity. However, the guest began the tour with Versailles, the Panama Canal, the Mosque of Córdoba and Machu Picchu… and ended up treating herself to a perfect trip around the world. His only merit is the 26 seconds achieved by the blue team.

Faced with this success, Almudena has reacted in a surprising way: by hiding under the table. However, Roberto has told him that, on the contrary, he would have to get on it. Would you get a full one like her? Hit play and test yourself!