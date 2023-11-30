The Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO) issued the Urban Competitiveness Index 2023 (ICU)which offers relevant data about Mexican citiesand so how can compare various indicators between Guadalajara and Monterrey; one of them, in relation to the labor market Who offers the best?

The IMCO noted that the ICU, which analyzes 66 cities and 362 municipalitiesreveals the importance of measure and compare key factors for urban development. Furthermore, the approach of the public policies necessary to promote local developmentbeyond tax incentives to attract investment, from strengthening local finances to implementing greater digitalization and access to services

What does the labor market subindex measure?

The labor market subindex measures the efficiency of the markets for production factors, mainly labor and energy. It includes indicators that evaluate and compare the costs and productivity of work, as well as the production costs of electrical energy. Those cities where workers are more productive, whose work is recognized through higher wages, and where energy costs are lower, are more attractive for talent and investment.

Cities with more than a million inhabitants with a better job market

Monterrey

Juárez

Mexicali

Tijuana

Chihuahua

Saltillo

Queretaro

San Luis Potosi

Guadalajara

The lagoon

Aguascalientes

Merida

Cuernavaca

León

Mexico’s valley

Toluca

Puebla-Tlaxcala

The first seven places have a High competitiveness level; then from place 8 to 11, Media Alta, where Guadalajara is located; from 12 and 16, Medium Low; and the last place Baja.

Relevant data

The average monthly salary for full-time workers increased to 9,458 pesos in the cities evaluated, that is, an increase of 629 pesos compared to the previous year.r. However, workers in Cuautla, Morelos, earn 31% less than the average (6,497 pesos).

In 25 of the 66 cities evaluated, more than half of the population is employed informally.

The highest reported average cost of electricity per megawatt-hour is in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur 4,978.4 pesos)while in Oaxaca, Oaxaca (595.4 pesos) the cost is one eighth of that.

14% of the employed population of Chilpancingo, Guerrero, has no income, while in Guaymas, Sonora, only 0.4% is in this situation..

