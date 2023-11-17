If you want to pawn something at Monte de Piedad, you can choose between two types of pawn: The classic pawn and free payments. Here we explain what each of these modalities consists of.

Classic Pawn:

You have 5 months to pay your loan. If you pawn jewelry, you can countersign before your payment date and get up to 20 months to redeem your item.

What are the benefits?

You have 5 months to pay your loan. If you pawn jewelry you can make up to 3 endorsements. With your endorsements, you have the option to pay in up to 20 months, endorsed every 5 months. The minimum pawn period is 15 days. It does not apply to miscellaneous items, for example: white goods, electronics or tools.

You can make your payments in branches, online, through the Mi Monte app, in BancaNet or in Citibanamex branches.

When you perform, you must pay the amount of your loan plus the interest generated.

Free payments:

With Free Payments you have the option to pay when you can and reduce the outstanding balance of your loan. This way, you will be able to complete your article faster.

The more credits you make, the faster you can get your item back. You have 5 months to pay. In the case of jewelry when pawning and countersigning, you have up to 20 months to pay.

What are the benefits?

Your payments adapt to your possibilities. You have 5 months to pay your loan. If you pawn jewelry, you can countersign before your payment date and get up to 20 months to redeem your item. You decide when and how much to pay to reduce your loan amount and interest. You can make your payment at a branch, online, through the Mi Monte app, at BancaNet or at CitiBanamex branches.

