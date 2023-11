The monster victory of the Party for Freedom (PVV) means that the House of Representatives is within reach for four PVV candidates from Overijssel. Edgar Mulder from Zwolle, number eight on the list, is in any case assured of a place in the House of Representatives. Furthermore, Jeanet Nijhof from Hengelo may also take a seat in the House of Representatives. De Hengelose is in 23rd place on the candidate list.