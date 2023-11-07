Capcom updates the sales figures for its video games, with the surprise of Monster Hunter Rise over Resident Evil 2 (2019) as the most important data, although not the only one.

Sales are a vital aspect for any video game. That is why companies are very attentive to these figures, but we, as players, are also interested in seeing how a specific game has fared. It’s the turn of games and franchises Capcom.

The Japanese company has its own list of greatest hits, known as Platinum Titles, which are basically its best-selling video games.

Of course, big-name franchises like Resident Evil y Monster Hunter They cover the first positions, although you also have to stop at Street Fighter, Mega Man, Devil May Cry o Ace Attorney.

Recently, we told you that Resident Evil 4 Remake had surpassed 5.5 million copies sold, while Street Fighter 6, with more than 2.5, is approaching 3 million.

Now it’s time for Capcom’s ”greatest hits”, which have produced a curious surprise that leaves a franchise as the undisputed leader of this company ranking.

Monster Hunter Rise reaches second position

If we take a look at Capcom’s Platinum Titles list, we see that the best-selling game in the company’s history is still Monster Hunter World, with a total of 19.10 million copies sold.

But the first surprise comes in second position. Monster Hunter Rise, the title released in 2020 for Nintendo Switch (now available on other platforms) has surpassed Resident Evil 2 Remake.

Thus, Monster Hunter Rise accumulates 13.60 million copies soldleaving Resident Evil 2 Remake in third position, with 13.10 million units placed since 2019.

Immediately after, Resident Evil 7 is in ”no man’s land” with 12.70 million copies sold. In fifth position is the expansion of MH World, Icebornewith 10.70 million.

In sixth and seventh position, Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6 stand out, action-oriented deliveries that accumulate 8.9 million games sold each (between the original versions and the remasters).

The other big surprise is Resident Evil Village, the eighth installment released in 2021, which is already very close to the fifth and sixth installments. survival horror has already sold 8.70 million games in these two years.

Closing the ranking, Resident Evil 3 Remake It is placed ninth with 8 million copies, and Devil May Cry 5 closes the list with 7.40 million copies sold.

Something tells us that it won’t take long to see Resident Evil 4 Remake in the top 10, but, for now, Devil May Cry 5 is the only survivor between Monster Hunter and Resident Evil.

Regarding Capcom, we must remember that Resident Evil 9 could be on the way for 2025, while we wait for more information about the enigmatic Pragmata, scheduled to launch next year on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.