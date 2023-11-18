Pokémon fans continue to create great works of art, this time, Umbreon and Vaporeon move to the world of Monster Hunter.

Umbreon and Vaporeon become monsters thanks to this illustration.

Pokémon is one of the best-known franchises today, in fact, I’m sure everyone knows Pikachu or Charmander, no matter who you ask. Obviously, the community it has is really broad and its followers never stop creating unique content. This time we bring you some illustrations that Umbreon and Vaporeon are sent to the world of Monster Hunter. The appearance is really terrifying and at the same time, incredibly beautiful.

A Pokémon very loved by the community is Eevee, in fact, its evolutions are the favorites of many people and of course, among them are Umbreon and Vaporeon. In fact, the first one already received an incredible painting that has left thousands of people with their mouths open. On this occasion, the illustration refers to the two Pokémon and as you can see a little below, they are authentic creatures that They could destroy you with a single blow.

Umbreon and Vaporeon transform into real monsters

The person in charge of making this incredible work of art was Reddit user shunixe. The work he has done is really wonderful and if you want to see the result, open your eyes wide because it’s worth it. Just below these lines we leave you the images so you don’t miss any details. Although both forms are impressive, we couldn’t help but notice Umbreon.

Umbreon and Vaporeon in Monster Hunter artstyle

As you have seen in the image above, Umbreon’s appearance seems more threateningIn fact, the Pokémon’s colors look great on this new form, making no monster hunter want to get close to that animal. On the other hand, Vaporeon seems a little more friendly, although you still have to be careful, it is surely capable of making you disappear in less than two minutes.

The post has been a great success among the rest of the users, in fact, at the time of writing this news, the publication has already It has more than 2,100 positive votes and 53 comments that never stop praising the great work this artist has done. As usual, we have taken a look at his profile and good news about him, he has more creations that will leave you just as surprised as this one, so do not hesitate to stop by if you want to know more about this artist.

The amount of Pokémon content continues to growjust as happens in the Pokémon Scarlet and Purple game, which is already preparing to offer you a new creature completely free of charge.

