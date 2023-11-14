Suara.com – One by one Indonesian humanitarian volunteers in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, were evacuated due to the increasingly heated atmosphere. The latest is INH volunteer Muhammad Husein who was evacuated with his wife and two children.

Quoted from the TVOneNews YouTube channel, the volunteer, also known as Husein Gaza, is already in Cairo, Egypt and is being processed to return to Indonesia. According to Husein, his family was finally able to leave the Rafah border crossing after several failed attempts.

As told by the activist, their journey from home to get out of the Rafah Border was no less risky.

“Even a few minutes before we moved, the house where I lived had its windows shattered due to a very close attack,” said Husein, quoted on Tuesday (14/11/2023).

The Rafah border divides Egypt and southern Gaza. (YT BBC Indonesia)

“During our journey to Rafah, bombardments continued to occur. “In Rafah it was complicated because it involved several parties so that we could get out,” he continued.

Seen in the video of his journey to the Rafah Border, Husein and his family are constantly praying for safety. This is because Israeli fighter jets and drones did not stop passing while they were on their way to the Palestinian border with Israel and Egypt.

“Above us were drones, unmanned aircraft, fighter jets, continuing to circle the skies of Gaza,” said Husein. “(The children) certainly (hear) very clearly, but they are used to it. So even when we are on the road we have to pray a lot.”

At least at that time the road to the Rafah Border was relatively quiet due to the high travel risk factor, so there were not many vehicles in Gaza that still had fuel.

“The fuel has run out, petrol, diesel, it’s gone. “The car I was riding in used cooking oil to drive the car all the way to the Rafah Border,” said Husein.

“Just imagine we had to go back and forth three times from our place to Rafah with all the risks, with all the dangers, but thank God, the fourth time we finally managed to get out,” he continued.

Husein emphasized that he and his wife actually still wanted to stay in Gaza. However, they also considered the safety of their two young children so they decided to leave.

Moreover, according to Husein, even though his children are used to the sounds of war, the children still feel happy when they find peace outside the Gaza Strip.

“My 8 year old son has repeatedly said, ‘Thank God my dream has come true’,” said Husein.

“As for my wife, she came out crying, because we actually chose to stay. If it weren’t for the children, it would be hard for us to leave our family in Gaza. “That’s why I said, ‘Perhaps our bodies are temporarily separated from Gaza today, but rest assured our hearts are still left in Gaza to this day’,” he stressed.