The Mondial Piega 452, in addition to an interesting look, is also rich in content. 5,990 euros for the medium-sized naked bike that promises lots of fun, even with an A2 license.

November 12, 2023

Edgy and modern design edited by Rodolfo Frascoli and some valuable technical solutions such as the single-sided swingarm and a Brembo front brake caliper with radial connection, the Mondial Piega 452 is looked at with interest.

450 cc twin-cylinder drivable with A2 licence35 kW delivered, at 9,500 rpm and 39 Nm at 7,600 rpm, was the most anticipated of the company’s innovations.

High-quality TFT instruments with superior category motorcycle graphics, as well as backlit electrical switches.

The weight is contained in 159 kg, 176 in running order, promising interesting performance on the road.

On the market from spring 2024. Price 5,990 euros.