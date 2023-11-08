Mondadori’s net financial position improves

Il consolidated result before taxes it was positive for 87.1 million euros, an improvement of approximately 11 million euros compared to 75.8 million euros in the first nine months of 2022. In addition to what has already been highlighted, this performance contributed the improvement of over 2 million euros in the results of investee companies, resulting in particular from the update of the fair value measurement of the investment in the company Ali and from the accounting of a capital gain of 0.4 million euros relating to the sale of the residual shareholding in Seepublishing company of Il Giornale.

This is made known by Mondadori group with a statement. The Group’s net result as of 30 September 2023, after the minority share, was positive for 66.3 million euros and showed a significant improvement of 8 million euros (approximately 14%) compared to 58.3 million euros in the first nine months of 2022. The tax charges for the period amounted to 20.5 million euros compared to 17.6 million euros at 30 September 2022 due to the higher pre-tax result.

“Il Mondadori group recorded excellent results and a significant increase in profitability in the first nine months of 2023, attributable to the continuation of careful operational management, the contribution of recent acquisitions and the synergies deriving from their integration, which allowed an improvement in the performance of all business areas and a strengthening of the Group’s capital. We can therefore confirm what was already announced last June 29th in terms of expected results for the current financial year, i.e. an improvement both from an economic and financial point of view”. This was stated in a note by Antonio Porro, CEO of Mondadori group.

Il Mondadori group announces that the forecasts previously communicated to the market on 29 June 2023 are confirmed. As regards the economic data, single-digit growth in revenues is expected, the growth of the Adjusted Ebitda high single digit/low double-digit, with a marginality expected between 16% and 17% and around 20% growth in the net result. Furthermore, Ordinary Cash Flow is expected to be in a range between 65 and 70 million euros, highlighting an increase of up to 15% compared to the 2022 figure; while the Group’s net financial debt (IFRS 16) is confirmed to be at 1.0x Adjusted Ebitda at the end of 2023, down from 1.3x at the end of 2022.

The capital structure of the Group highlights a further strengthening: the Net financial position excluding IFRS 16 at 30 September 2023 it amounted to -152.3 million euros (net debt), an improvement of over 20 million euros compared to -173.4 million at 30 September 2022, due to the significant cash generation of the business and despite the cash-out relating to the acquisitions made in the last 12 months and the distribution of dividends made in May 2023 for approximately 29 million euros.

The Net financial position Ifrs 16 stood at -223.9 million euros, from -235.7 million euros at 30 September 2022, including an Ifrs 16 component of -71.6 million euros. As of 30 September 2023, the cash flow for the last 12 months deriving from ordinary activities amounted to 64.6 million euros while the extraordinary cash flow was negative for 13.2 million euros. Consequently, the Free Cash Flow Ltm as of 30 September 2023 it was positive for 51.4 million euros, confirming the group’s ability to finance its growth policy externally.

