Control of Moncler eyewear passes into the hands of EssilorLuxottica. The Italian-French giant has concluded an exclusive licensing agreement which includes the design, manufacturing and global distribution of the brand’s sunglasses and eyeglass frames Remo Ruffini. Mff reports it. The contract, which will become operational from next January until December 2028 with the possibility of automatic renewal for another five years, it replaces the previous collaboration with the Marcolin group, which began in 2015 and was extended in advance in July 2020 until 2025. The first Moncler eyewear collection, called Moncler Lunettes, will be launched during the autumn-winter 2024 season and will be available on the market starting from September 2024 in boutiques and online, as well as in a selected network of optical stores around the world.

Remo Ruffini, president and CEO of Moncler, declared: “With the new Moncler Lunettes collections, Moncler’s style and EssilorLuxottica’s experience will come together to offer a cutting-edge product in terms of design, innovation and quality”. The aim of the partnership is to help further elevate the Moncler Lunettes collections, already known for their perfect fusion between functionality and timeless aesthetics, with a variety of frames suitable for both urban and mountain life. Francesco Miller, president and CEO of EssilorLuxotticaadded: “Moncler is a brand that has long fascinated us and with which we share the same passion for innovation and style, as well as a deep connection with the mountains that are part of our origins. Our teams are enthusiastic about begin this collaboration to design and develop unique collections, capable of translating the unmistakable style of Moncler into the style of glasses”.

