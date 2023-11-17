Victory with minimal effort for England against Malta: it ends 2-0

Francesco Calvi

November 17, 2023 (change at 11.28pm) – MILAN

After Hungary and Slovakia, the turn of Albania and Denmark arrives: at the top of groups E and H respectively, they are now arithmetically qualified for Euro2024. Asllani and his teammates only needed a draw in Moldova (1-1), while Denmark beat Slovenia 2-1 thanks to former Atalanta player Maehle. Poland and the Czech Republic drew (1-1), while England beat Marcolini’s Maltese 2-0. Finland and Kazakhstan win, and will face Slovenia on Monday in a real play-off for second place.

GROUP C

—

In the same group as Italy, England (already qualified) wins against Malta, who ends their adventure with eight defeats in as many matches played. At Wembley, the national team led by Marcolini scores an own goal at the first good opportunity for the opponents: Foden breaks the ball and crosses into the middle, finding Pepe’s deflection behind his own goalkeeper. The hosts managed the lead until half-time: in the second half they replaced Tomori with Walker and gave Palmer, who moved from City to Chelsea in the summer, his debut. The 2-0 is a show: in the 75th minute Walker, Foden, Saka and Kane exchange the ball with a series of quick touches and the Bayern center forward closes the action with a touch in front of goal. A minute later Rice scores the hat-trick with a shot from the edge of the area, but the VAR cancels everything due to Kane’s offside.

GROUP E

—

For the second time in history, Albania secures a pass to the final phase of the European Championship. A draw against Moldova was enough for Asllani and his teammates, who responded with Baboglo to Cikalleshi’s 1-0 (from a penalty) but still didn’t ruin the party for Sylvinho’s men. The feat, the second after that of 2016, is the triumph of a squad made up largely of Serie A protagonists: Berisha, Hysaj, Ismajli, Djimsiti, Asllani, Bajrami and Ramadani are starters in a historic evening for their country . In the match at 9pm, Poland (the only team in the group with 8 matches played) drew against the Czech Republic and saw their hopes of reaching second place vanish. Only a victory, in fact, would have kept Lewandowski and co in the running: the race is inside or outside, with opportunities on both sides. In the 38th minute Piotrowski made the Poles dream with a shot into an empty net after a favorable rebound, in the 49th minute Captain Soucek equalized following a corner. In the final, Poland went unbalanced in search of a turning point, but Stanek lowered the shutter and avoided defeat. For the Czechs, second with 12 points, qualification will depend on Monday’s match against Moldova (now on 10).

group h

—

Denmark qualifies by beating Slovenia, who are now preparing for a real play-off against Kazakhstan. For coach Hjulmand’s national team, the performances of the former Atalanta Maehle and the Bolognese Kristiansen are decisive. The guests started better, Wind squandered the chance to make it 1-0 but then Maehle found a goal similar to those scored in Italy: on a cross from the left, he attacked the far post and broke the deadlock with a slide. Slovenia returns to the game with a magical free kick from Janza, but runs into trouble when the wingers push. On another initiative from Kristiansen, Poulsen came close to making it 2-1, which came shortly after with a touch at the net from Delaney. The score remains unchanged until the final whistle and now the table sees Denmark at the top (22 points), followed by Slovenia (19), Kazakhstan (18) and Finland (15). Chesnokov’s brace in the 3-1 against San Marino (scored by Franciosi) energizes the Kazakhs ahead of the trip to Ljubljana scheduled for Monday. Finland also wins – already certain of playing in the playoffs due to their placement in the Nations League – which easily overcomes Northern Ireland: in the 4-0 in Helsinki, the first goal goes to the Venetian Pohjanpalo.

