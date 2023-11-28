Rarely has a circumstance like this occurred: Moisés has given El Rosco the request despite having almost thirty seconds to fight for the comeback against Óscar. Although it is true that this objective has become almost impossible for him, it is rare for a contestant to give up answering and exhaust his possibilities, no matter how remote they may be.

The test went wrong for Moisés shortly after it began, in D. The contestant was perplexed when Roberto Leal told him that it was a failure. The answer that he ‘spotted’ was not exact and the presenter had to explain the nuance with which he was looking: to distinguish.

After that unexpected stumble, his reaction was explosive with a turn of twelve hits. He seemed ready to fight against Óscar, who was able to avoid the upsets and made a remarkable first lap, with 19 letters in green. It has been that mark in which the two contestants have found themselves, tying again with 20 and with 21 correct answers.

What happened next was decisive. Óscar has added a new success and Moisés, a new failure. For this reason, despite still having two letters pending to answer, the Rioja native has given up letting his time pass and has resigned himself to passing through the Blue Chair in the next program.

In this way, Óscar has achieved victory before finishing El Rosco, and that has allowed him to face the final stretch with more peace of mind. With three answers from the pot, anything is possible. Discover the outcome in the video!

The contestants have had a new quartet of assistants in this program. Among the guests is Miki Núñez, who has chatted with Roberto Leal about the end of his tour.

There has been a nostalgic moment between the two due to their common past in Operación Triunfo. “Who was going to tell us?” commented the presenter.