There are so many words that Pasapalabra contestants study that they have to resort to various mnemonic rules, some as surprising as the one that made Moisés win in his 34th duel against Óscar in El Rosco. The contestant from La Rioja has won by the minimum by deciding to take a risk when he could have settled for a draw.

Óscar made a better start, thanks especially to a second round of eight consecutive responses. Afterwards, the duel was even and it was Moisés, at the end of the first round with 18 hits, who took the lead.

Both contestants have tied at 22 correct answers. Óscar, aware of the streak he has been accumulating afternoons for the Blue Chair, has chosen to be cautious and stand his ground. However, Moses has taken a risk. He was very clear about a river and for one reason: Orestes! He has explained that he learned it because of the similarity of the name with that of the former contestant.

In this way, the Riojan adds a new 23 to his good streak, after the three he signed last week. Press play to discover this very curious outcome!

The duel that Oscar has had in this program is the musical and thanks to an iconic song from the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack. It’s More than a woman… and he has dared to do the falsetto in the purest Bee Gees style!

Roberto Leal was so amazed that he was left wanting more: “Do it again,” he asked.