The moment long awaited by the Pasapalabra contestants has arrived. Moisés, after 127 programs, and Óscar, after 36, can say… that they have won the prize! The curious thing is that they have not had to complete El Rosco. They have to thank Santi Rodríguez for this unexpected gift, which is pure gold.

It must be clarified that both are going to continue competing. Also that what they have won is not the prize of 1,108,000 euros, which is still up for grabs. That’s why the confetti hasn’t flowed. The jar that the actor has given them is not cheap but it is a valuable treasure: it contains the typical product of his land, Jaén, and they are “Corenzuelo olives.”

Santi explained that he has an olive: “I have milked it by hand for three days, I have taken out 60 kilos of olives and they are seasoned.” For this reason, she has brought a boat for each contestant, although it seems that also for Roberto Leal and the guests who accompany him. How have Moisés and Óscar reacted? Find out in the video!