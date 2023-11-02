Óscar was facing his first rosco after having celebrated his silver anniversary in Pasapalabra. Moisés, for his part, wanted to spoil the party and get the 1,054,000 euros of the jackpot.

Both contestants have proven to be in top form and completely focused. Proof of this was that, despite having great streaks of success, neither was able to separate themselves from the other on the scoreboard.

With 20 hits each, they have begun to test each other. Neither of them wanted to take a wrong step and it was noticeable that both Moisés and Óscar were looking out of the corner of their eyes at what their rival’s plans were to see whether to take risks or not.

Finally, the member of the orange team preferred to bite his tongue and sign a tie that completely banishes the possibility of anyone being eliminated from the Blue Chair during the next program. Don’t miss this tense showdown!

The nerves that Carmen, one of the most faithful viewers of the audience on the set, has to go through every time Torito visits Pasapalabra. She has become her dance partner again!

However, he keeps up with the reporter’s rhythm better and better, this time with Mrs. Robinson. A long-awaited reunion!