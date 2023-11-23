We’re still searching for the black box of our hopes after the rocky launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, developed by Infinity Ward and Sledgehammer Games. Not even a month has passed since then and we already have information about the next delivery.

The Windows Central media has been responsible for sharing exclusive information about the next installment of the franchise: the 2024 Call of Duty will be a Black Ops and will be developed by Treyarch, responsible for said saga. According to the information, its code name is Black Ops 6 and it could be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War.

As you may have guessed, it will be set during the conflict of the Gulf War, which took place in the early 90s. We will travel to the recent past to take part from the point of view of the CIA, a United States agency. In addition, it is clarified that the video game will have “more traditional military combat technology”, or in other words: no futuristic craziness.

On the other hand, Indiser Gaming announced that we will see the return of maps like Grind and WMD, and that the zombies mode (codename Cerverus) will return to the traditional round system. Like Modern Warfare, will have early access to the campaign (nothing is known about it) and zombies mode. Finally, no progress linkage of any kind is expected with MWII and MWIII.

In VidaExtra | I have already finished the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 campaign and it is on another level. To the lowest the saga has seen in 20 years of history

In VidaExtra | Nothing Russian: Call of Duty’s most controversial mission divided the development team and could have been very different from how we know it

In VidaExtra | Call of Duty turns 20 and these are the 20 most epic moments we have experienced in its stories