We show you all the boosters or power-ups that are available in the zombies mode of the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Join the conversation

The chaotic zombie mode brings us the enhancers (power-ups) Temporaries on the Urzikstan map in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. These are a classic in the CoD saga and all the modalities against zombies, effects that the zombies will release after eliminating several and that can make us gain a lot of essence or make it easier for us to kill large hordes faster.

We are going to see in this guide what types of power-ups zombies can drop and the effects they have on the game. If you are beginners, this is great for you, but if you are veterans in the saga, everything we are going to tell you will sound a bit familiar to you.

All zombie power-ups

When you finish with zombies there is a low probability that we will see a green glow next to a floating gold object. That’s a enhancer that we can collect if we pass over it, this way it will activate its effect. That power-up lasts 30 seconds there.so don’t wait too long to go for it.

We have prepared a table so that you can see the 7 types of power-ups What’s in the zombie mode of this MW3, with their names and effects.

BoosterDescriptionBonus pointsGives 500 essence.Double pointsDoubles all the essence we receive, for 30 seconds.Maximum armorCompletely refills the armor.Maximum powerInstantly refills the field improvement.Maximum ammunitionCompletely refills our ammunition.Instant deathAny type of damage, melee body or weapon instantly kills normal zombies. Also increases damage against minibosses a bit. Lasts 30 seconds.Nuke Pulverizes all normal zombies in a given radius, as well as dealing some damage to nearby mini-bosses. It also gives us 400 essence.

Join the conversation