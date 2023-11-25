Building a gaming PC not only requires knowledge of hardware, but also often good taste and even art. Something that is seen, for example, thanks to cabinet modders, for whom designing or modifying these elements has become a passion. One of them is YouTuber MXC Builds, who has built a gaming PC system almost entirely out of wood, including the powerful RTX 4090 GPU.

Modder who is rightly a true artist and regularly features new PC gaming systems on his YouTube channel, which he builds with quality materials. And his new work looks especially impressive, in which he invested many hours of work to build a gaming PC with high-end hardware and quality wood.

For the construction of the cabinet itself, he used Tasmanian black wood, which comes from the black acacia, a tree that grows primarily in eastern Australia, but is now also found in many other countries. Especially popular wood due to its beautiful grain, from which this modder built a small ITX case.

And regarding the components of this gaming PC, it mainly selected high-end components, with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 as the main component. This gamer PC with Tasmanian wood has an i7 12700KF processor, an ASUS Strix Z790-i Gaming motherboard, an ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 4090 graphics card, ASUS ROG Loki 1000W SFX-L power supply, TeamGroup T-Create Expert RAM memory 32 GB DDR5 and 2 TB Sabrent Rocket Q storage.

The YouTuber explained that he had only installed a 360mm radiator in his system and that normally it would not be enough for an RTX 4090 and an i7 12700KF. For this reason, he reduced the power limit to 70% so that the cooling would be sufficient.

You can see the manufacturing and assembly of this beautiful jewel in the following video and you can see more photos on their Instagram profile.

