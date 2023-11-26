Fabio Di Giannantonio’s adventure in Gresini ended with a podium and a near victory. A grand finale. Or at least that’s how it seemed until the Michelin verdict arrived, which became a sword of Damocles for the riders at the end of the race. The second place achieved in Valencia, in the last race of the year, became fourth due to irregular tire pressure, which went below the minimum allowed for the second time.

Diggia, who received the warning yesterday in the Sprint, today committed his second infringement of the tire pressure regulation. For over 50% of the race he ran with parameters lower than those allowed, therefore he was given a 3 second penalty. These resulted in the loss of the podium, thus causing him to drop back to fourth position.

The penalty given to Di Giannantonio is the third of the weekend, Luca Marini and Franco Morbidelli were already sanctioned for the same reason yesterday. The other rider to have been penalized for tire pressure is Aleix Espargaro in Thailand. In total, this year there are 4 drivers who have lost positions at the finish line, while, in addition to them, there are 16 drivers who have a warning (also considering the wild cards).

In today’s race, in addition to the penalty for Di Giannantonio, there was a warning for Brad Binder. It is the first infringement for the South African from KTM and it comes in the last race of the season. With the Michelin document, the drivers and teams breathe a sigh of relief at having almost all survived the season unscathed.

Drivers with warnings and/or penalties for tire pressure