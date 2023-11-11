Take advantage of these exclusive discounts to buy the best technology.

The Google Pixel 7 5G falls below 399 euros on the 11th of the 11th

The wait has been long, but the time has finally arrived. 11 of 11 that AliExpress celebrates. And this means that there are incredible offers in their catalog, including technological products from top brands such as Xiaomi, OnePlus, Google and many more. We wanted to make it easier than ever for you with a headphone selectionmobiles and even the most popular air fryer they have very cheap prices. Throughout the day you can access a large selection of items with exclusive discounts.

The promotion includes exclusive offers, but you can also apply coupon codes for superior purchases that we leave you below these lines. Only then can you save even more money on mobile phones, tablets or headphones. In that case we recommend that you take a look at the main page with the best deals of 11 11. Remember that they will be available for a week, so They end on Saturday, November 18 at 8:59 in the morning. Here are the coupon codes you can apply:

AEES15: 15 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 100 euros.AEES30: 30 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 200 euros.AEES50: 50 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 300 euros.ES100: 100 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 500 euros.AEES8: 8 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 50 euros.AEES40: 40 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 250 euros.

AliExpress’s best 11/11 deals

Below you have some of the best promotion deals such as cell phones, headphones or watches. But they are not the only ones, since you can find other products from technology, home, decoration and much more in their catalogue.

Xiaomi Redmi Buds 4 Active: recently we told you what the cheapest Bluetooth headphones, where some Xiaomi proposal was not missing. Well, the 11th of the 11th is a perfect time to find more discounted models. These headphones use a 12mm dynamic diaphragm which is even larger than before and the bass is enhanced. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 that consumes less power, the headphones can last up to 28 hours of autonomy with the charging case. It has a 10-minute quick charge that offers up to 110 minutes of playback. And finally, it has intelligent noise reduction to enjoy the best sound.Xiaomi Redmi Buds 4 Active

OnePlus Buds Pro 2: These headphones are a version of high-end which are incredibly cheap. Its design allows the reproduction of fully immersive spatial audio and has adaptive noise cancellation technology which blocks up to 48 dB. They are very good quality wireless headphones that offer up to 40 hours of autonomy. The design is very exclusive, comfortable and they are water resistant.OnePlus Buds Pro 2

Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer Pro: Xiaomi launched several small appliances that are taking off and one of them is the popular air fryer. This machine is priced at a great discount and is perfect for cooking with little or no oil. Unlike other airfryers, it has a transparent window to see the inside and 4 liter capacity, optimal for 1 to 5 servings. It can reach temperatures of 40 to 200 degrees, following its application instructions, which include more than 100 recipes. This makes it very accessible for anyone who doesn’t know how to cook.Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer Pro

Google Pixel 7 5G: a mobile phone that is a real bargain for less than 400 euros, starting with its 6.3 inch OLED screen. It has Full HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. Inside it has a procesador Google Tensor G2, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. What stands out most is its 50 MP main camera, 12 MP wide angle and a 10.8 MP front camera. And its high-power battery (4355 mAh) and 30 W fast charging so that never run out of energy.Google Pixel 7 5G

Amazfit GTR 4: If you are looking for a smart bracelet, this Amazfit is at a very good price. Has a large 1.43-inch HD AMOLED screen with anti-reflective technology. It has industry-leading dual-band GPS for greater accuracy and is great for consult metrics such as respiratory rate, heart rate, blood oxygen saturation and stress level with a single touch. Battery can last up to 14 days of autonomy before running out.Amazfit GTR 4

