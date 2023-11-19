A game called June’s Journey, which is available for iOS and Android mobile devices, has reached $1 billion in total revenue. Title developed by a German studio called Wooga, which has surprised us by reaching this impressive figure, but also because 90% of June’s Journey users are women, the majority over 55 years of age.

The game was released in 2017 and in this game, players take on the role of June Parker, a young amateur detective, as she travels the world on a series of adventures. Until she returns to her hometown of San Francisco after the death of her aunt, discovering that she was involved in a mystery involving her family and her city. Set in the 1920s, June’s Journey is a hidden object game with a story that revolves around romance, intrigue and mystery. Title that is available for download for free, but includes in-app purchases.

Game that achieves this important milestone of one billion dollars in profits, thanks to this peculiar composition in its player base, among which, as we anticipated, women over 55 years of age stand out. Not exactly a demographic that most people might associate with video games. But apparently focusing on such a neglected segment of the market is one of the reasons for the title’s success, according to Wooga.

An idea that can be gleaned from the words of Nai Chang, who is director of the studio and who commented: “Six years ago, we strategically prioritized the development of story-based casual games, setting a precedent in the gaming industry. Now we are an actor key in this category, largely due to the global popularity of June’s Journey that we are celebrating today. It’s not just about gender; our exceptional and diverse workforce also plays a crucial role.”

Furthermore, according to Ofer Kinberg of Playtika, the game’s publisher who acquired Wooga for more than $200 million in 2018, this “achievement is a testament to Wooga’s dedication and passion.” Today, more than 320 employees work for the studio, making it the third largest development studio in Germany, behind Ubisoft Düsseldorf and InnoGames.

