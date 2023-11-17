Old School RuneScape was originally released on February 22, 2013 and, despite its already very dated graphics, it has managed to maintain a very solid player base in the 10 years it has been on the market. So much so that on November 15, the video game managed to reach a total of 190,012 simultaneous players, a very impressive feat that many online multiplayer games (not called World of Warcraft) would like to achieve after so many years.

The feat was reported by your X account (ex Twitter)stating that “It’s surreal to think that 10 years later we are still breaking record numbers of members!”, ending with “Thank you all for playing and enjoying the dopamine rush over the next few weeks.”

Such is the case that two recent MMORPGs: New World (2021) and Lost Ark (2018), barely reached 30,681 and 58,021 players respectively on the same day, according to the data provided by SteamDB.

And we are not talking about a game that is popular out of nowhere and that over time loses its audience (as was the case with Fall Guys and Among Us) since in 2019 it reached up to 140,000 users, maintaining consistent numbers until the present. Likewise, the title was released on Steam in 2021 and is one of the highest-rated MMORPGs on the platform.

What is Old School RuneScape about?

Unlike other online multiplayer, in Old School RuneScape you don’t have to choose any class, each character has all the available skills, which gives the player more freedom in the way they want to enjoy their adventure.

Another thing that makes it very loved by the community is that the developers receive constant feedback from users, which means that if some of the changes they propose are not approved by the players themselves, it will not be implemented.

It remains to be seen if it can maintain the same level of consistency as, say, World of Warcraft. Even so, the case of RuneScape is to be admired as it is a game that is not known to the general public.

