Last week, the MMORPG EVE Online experienced what is apparently the largest looting in the game’s 20-year history. This is a player who blatantly stole the coffers of his alliance, which he belonged to for 10 years. A fact that has caused so much commotion, that even the EVE developers themselves have commented on what happened and just want to know why it was done.

The betrayal was perpetrated by Jay Amazingness, who returned to his Goonswarm alliance after a hiatus and, due to his friendship with the leader and his private contact with him, was restored to his previously held position of power. This leader even put his hands on the fire for him and had said that he trusted Jay more than any other EVE Online user. But apparently he was completely wrong, since the player took advantage of the trust placed in him and betrayed his alliance. In just minutes, he emptied the coffers, stole everything that wasn’t nailed and bolted, and also sabotaged the station and condemned more than 52,000 strategically important clones to destruction, some of which were saved by a server outage. game.

And as if this were not enough, after escaping with a huge fortune, Jay Amazingness joined the enemies of his alliance, the Pandemic Legion. The leader of Goonswarm, his friend (or former friend at this point), was baffled, as he could not understand why he had been betrayed in this way, also thinking that there was never any sign that the player was dissatisfied and planning this. heist.

Celebrating the plunder after the betrayal

Following this betrayal, Jay Amazingness posted a video on YouTube of his looting, where he makes it clear that he stole goods worth billions in ISK, including valuable blueprints. Until now, the true magnitude of the loot was unknown, as Goonswarm was keen to minimize the looting in order not to appear weak and vulnerable. But from what Jay shows in the video, this alliance took a considerable hit and lost a lot of resources at once. Furthermore, it has now also emerged that the coup was planned with the knowledge of the Pandemic Legion, Goonswarm’s enemies.

Capture of the looting via Jay Amazingness on YouTube

According to the Pandemic Legion, Jay had long-standing friends in that alliance and they had been preparing the coup against Goonswarm’s enemies for months. When Jay told them that he intended to join the Pandemic Legion, they thought about how they could do it, although they did not want to reveal how much they were involved in the looting.

The game developers were surprised by the theft

The developers of EVE Online were also baffled by what was happening in their MMORPG. One of them, named Peter “CCP Siwft” Ferrell, said in an interview with mmorpg.com: “It was completely crazy. We were on the break right before lunch. We did our meeting at that time and then I see screenshots popping up all over the place.” parts and I think: This can’t be real.

The team then tried to figure out what was happening and used their own tools to understand what had happened and quickly saw that there was much more at stake than the 52,000 clones. CCP Swift then contacted the players, the Goonswarm alliance leader, and also Jay Amazingness, to find out what was going on. But they didn’t even want to explain to him what the real motivation behind the betrayal was, so until now, all this remains the thief’s great secret.

