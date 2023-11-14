The community of the classic MMO Old School RuneScape has begun to realize that teamwork delivers great rewards and a lot of entertainment, literally. And in a way of innocent and even funny “troubles”, they have caused the guards of a small mission to be overwhelmed by the large number of people who enter it en masse.

As seen in recent reports on various sites and on Reddit, players of this title are taking advantage of an exploit, which was recently found in a 16-year-old minigame within OSR, realizing that if everyone team up to overwhelm the game’s unstable police-AI, it can’t arrest them all. Group effort that also ensures that everyone, not just the talented and lucky few, receives the rewards, as well as a very funny and heartwarming moment.

The minigame is called Sorceress’ Garden (“The Garden of the Sorceress”, in English), added to RuneScape (before being “old-school”). in 2007 and which challenges players to move stealthily through a leafy maze in search of stealing sq’irks (a type of fruit). Task that users generally perform alone, avoiding garden guards and accumulating fruits thanks to stealth. But now, the players discovered that maxim that “the people united will never be defeated” and, after 16 years, they have realized that by starting the minigame en masse, the guards cannot arrest them all.

As can be seen in a video by Reddit user nick Mookie_Merkk, the garden-dwelling elemental cops simply don’t know what to do when the doors give way to the pounding of a hundred calloused hands. Post that has been responded to by many fans, who say: “The most fun I’ve had stealing in a long time”, adding that: “This, along with some PP or Robbery Artifacts to mix things up, will probably cheer me up to reach theft level 80, if maintained.

But the story is even more surprising, as the method has the blessing of the Old School RuneScape developer himself. In a Reddit post, one of the devs indicates that the team: “There is absolutely no problem, keep going!” They’ve even created two new themed worlds for players to unite with their comrades and overthrow the OSRS aristocracy.

