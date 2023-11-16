At Tarreo we have shared many entertaining stories, which the players themselves share on social networks or Internet forums, which are equally funny, as well as ridiculous. But I don’t think until now, I haven’t come across one as strangely useless and hilarious as that of a player, who has been picking up the same item a million times, for almost three years of his life.

This is a player from the MMO Old School RuneScape, who has achieved the incredible “feat” of catching the same fish 1 million times, which, as indicated by the players themselves, is a completely useless item. Specifically, it is the “Raw Monkfish” (Seeteufel), which has been caught by this player, dedicating daily between 2 and 3 hours to fishing for this, adding up to an astonishing total of 2,500 to 4,500 hours of his life spent on this ” feat”.

You can read: MMO players discover after 16 years that by moving en masse to complete single-player missions, the police won’t be able to arrest them all

An inside joke “that got out of control”

This task, clearly, has no meaning other than fulfilling a useless purpose, but according to the player himself, it did have a greater purpose that was incomprehensible to us. And after catching this same fish a million times, the player already has 11 times the amount of fishing experience necessary to reach level 99. But despite this, the player indicated that he wants to go further, reaching worth 200 million experience, marking a seemingly useless limit for fishing skill in Old School RuneScape. Additionally, he cannot sell the fish because he plays in Ironman mode, which prevents him from dying or trading with other players. He also doesn’t find a practical use for the Monkfish itself, as while it’s easy to catch, it’s not particularly useful for, say, character healing.

Finally, when asked about his mental well-being, the player admitted that he was not feeling well, but despite everything, he was proud of his achievement and generally satisfied with his experience. And furthermore, in one of the answers he gave what apparently is the real reason behind catching so many useless fish, simply saying that: “It was an inside joke that got out of control” and that he did it while watching Netflix or Hulu.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord