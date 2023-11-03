Suara.com – Chairman of the Honorary Council of the Constitutional Court (MKMK) Jimly Asshiddiqie said that his party had drawn conclusions from the examination of 21 cases of alleged ethical violations in the preparation of the Constitutional Court (MK) decision Number 90/PUU-XXI/2023.

Jimly stated that he had held an internal meeting with other MKMK members, namely Bintan Saragih and Wahiduddin Adams.

“We have heard everything. Finally we had an internal meeting. We have made a conclusion,” said Jimly, at the Constitutional Court Building, Friday (3/11/2023).

“It just needs to be formulated into a decision with considerations that hopefully can answer all the issues,” he continued.

Jimly confirmed that the MKMK decision would be read out on Tuesday (7/10/2023) at 16.00 WIB after the MK plenary session.

According to him, the verdict will most likely be quite bold. This is because there were 21 reports processed by the MKMK with the number of reported constitutional judges being different.

Based on 21 reports submitted to the MKMK, Anwar Usman was the reported judge in 15 cases.

Apart from that, Constitutional Justices Saldi Isra and Arief Hidayat were reported four times for conveying dissenting opinions or different opinions in case 90/PUU-XXI/2023.

For your information, reports of alleged violations of the code of ethics and behavioral guidelines for judges were submitted by a number of parties because the Constitutional Court granted part of the lawsuit in case 90/PUU-XXI/2023.

In this decision, the Constitutional Court allows people under 40 years of age to become presidential or vice presidential candidates if they have served or are currently serving as regional heads through regional elections.

“Judicially, one, granting the applicant’s petition in part. Declaring that Article 169 letter q of Law 7/2017 concerning Elections number 182 additional to state gazette number 6109 which states that the minimum age of 40 years is contrary to the 1945 Republic of Indonesia Constitution and has no binding legal force as long as it is not interpreted as being aged “at least 40 years old or have/are currently holding positions elected through elections, including regional head elections,” said Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court Anwar Usman, Monday (16/10/2023).

One of the considerations for the Constitutional justices in accepting the request was because many young people were also appointed as leaders.

This decision received a lot of public reaction because it was considered to open the way for Anwar’s nephew, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, to become vice presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, a student from Surakarta, Almas Tsaibbirru Re A, as the applicant in this case, also has the view of an ideal figure as a leader of the Indonesian nation, namely idolizing the Mayor of Surakarta, Gibran Rakabuming Raka for the 2020-2025 period.

Because, he assessed that during his reign, Gibran was able to increase economic growth in Surakarta by 6.23 percent, even though when he first served as Mayor of Surakarta, Surakarta’s economic growth was actually minus 1.74 percent.

Moreover, the applicant considers that the Mayor of Surakarta already has experience in building and advancing the City of Surakarta with honesty, moral integrity and obediently serving the interests of the people and the state.