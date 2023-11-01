Suara.com – Chairman of the Honorary Council of the Constitutional Court (MKMK) Jimly Asshiddiqie admitted that he could annul the decision of the Constitutional Court (MK) number 90/PUU-XXI/2023.

However, he emphasized that the decision to change it required confidence. For this reason, he said the reporters had to convince him. This possibility is also welcomed in parliament which could be pushed by the PDIP faction.

1. Possibility of changing the Constitutional Court’s decision which made Gibran a vice presidential candidate, Chairman of the MKMK: I would like to but I’m not sure yet

Chairman of the Honorary Council of the Constitutional Court (MKMK) Jimly Asshiddiqie.

Chairman of the Honorary Council of the Constitutional Court (MKMK) Jimly Asshiddiqie admitted that he wanted to change the decision of the Constitutional Court (MK) number 90/PUU-XXI/2023.

However, he emphasized that the decision to change it required confidence. For this reason, he said the reporters had to convince him and two other MKMK members, namely Bintan Siregar and Wahiduddin Adams.

2. PDIP Proposes Right to Inquiry on Age Limit for Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates, Judge MK Manahan: Don’t Make It Up

Constitutional Justice Manahan Sitompul after undergoing an ethics trial at the MK Building, Wednesday (1/11/2023). (Suara.com/Dea)

Constitutional Justice Manahan Sitompul believes that the DPR needs to ensure to what extent they can realize the plan for the right to inquiry against the Constitutional Court (MK).

Manahan made this statement after undergoing a closed trial in a case of alleged ethical violations held by the Honorary Council of the Constitutional Court (MKMK) as the reported judge.

3. Saldi Isra Laughs at MK being tricked into becoming a Family Court

Constitutional Justice Saldi Isra just laughed when responding to the term Family Court. (Suara.com/Dea)

Constitutional Justice Saldi Isra just laughed when responding to the term Family Court. This term emerged after the Constitutional Court (MK) read out decision number 90/PUU-XXI/2023, which currently made Gibran Rakabuning Raka the candidate for vice president.

“Hahahahaha,” laughed Saldi after being questioned by the Honorary Council of the Constitutional Court (MKMK) at Building II MK, Central Jakarta, Wednesday (1/11/2023).

4. Smoothing the path for Gibran Cawapres, Jimly says MKMK can reshuffle 9 MK judges following Anwar Usman’s decision

Smoothing Gibran’s Cawapres Path, Jimly Says MKMK Can Reshuffle 9 MK Judges Following Anwar Usman’s Decision. (Suara.com/Dea)

Chairman of the Honorary Council of the Constitutional Court (MKMK) Jimly Asshiddiqie said that a reshuffle of the ranks of the nine constitutional judges was possible.

Jimly conveyed this when asked about internal information from the Constitutional Court (MK) that was leaked to the public regarding the decision-making process in case 90/PUU-XXI/2023.

5. All Constitutional Court Judges Reported for Allowing Uncle Gibran to Take Part in Deciding the Minimum Age Limit for Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates

MKMK Chairman Jimly Asshiddiqie after leading the ethics trial of constitutional judges at the Jakarta Constitutional Court Building, Wednesday (1/11/2023). (Suara.com/Dea)

Chairman of the Honorary Council of the Constitutional Court (MKMK) Jimly Asshiddiqie stated that he received a new report regarding the omission of the involvement of the Chairman of the Constitutional Court (MK) Anwar Usman in case 90/PUU-XXI/2023.

All the constitutional judges were reported for allowing Anwar Usman, Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s uncle, to decide on the minimum age limit for presidential candidates (capres) and vice presidential candidates (cawapres).

