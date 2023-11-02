Aries

This week, you will experience deep self-love and self-respect, allowing you to take your place without allowing anyone to oppress you.

Taurus

With the presence of Jupiter in Taurus, opportunities for abundance and prosperity open up, as well as exciting family and sentimental reunions that will comfort you.

Gemini

This week, you have strength, intelligence, power and energy in your favor, as well as valuable opportunities in your work, professional and economic life.

Your mindset is focused on the positive.

Leo

Although you are going through a good time, it is important that you reflect before making decisions.

The planets offer you opportunities for abundance and prosperity, but it is crucial to be cautious.

Virgo

Mars pushes you to leave your comfort zone, which is generating abundance and prosperity in your social, work, economic and family life. Your efforts are worth it.

Sagittarius

It’s time to spread your wings and look for the changes you long for. Trust your abilities and pursue your dreams, leaving routine behind.

The cycle leading up to your birthday brings new opportunities that you deserve.

With information from Mizada Mohamed

