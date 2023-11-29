Aries

Your state is one of joy and love, and the opportunity arises to formalize or consolidate a relationship. Everything related to your personal and professional connections favors you this week.

Cancer

Before making decisions, pay attention to your intuition and inner voice. Trust them to guide you in work, family and sentimental matters. There is good news in the workplace and changes in your home. Keep faith in your abilities and keep going.

Virgo

You will be recognized and rewarded at meetings, events and gatherings. The spotlight is on you, so you will reap the fruits of your efforts.

This week is favorable for changes at work, economic improvements and transformations at home. Keep your plans close and avoid oversharing them.

Libra

The arrival of Mercury in Capricorn benefits you. Take advantage of all the opportunities that come your way. Don’t be afraid to be direct when making decisions.

It is time to act and move forward. Even though your vulnerability may shock you, keep your stance firm and don’t let yourself be influenced by negative comments.

Scorpion

You are in a period of changes and opportunities. Trust your abilities, as Mercury in Capricorn will give you the strength necessary to carry out your plans.

Start or resume projects that you had put aside. This week is perfect for personal, mental and professional changes.

Fish

With the direct direction of Neptune and the presence of Mercury in Capricorn, great opportunities open up for you. Focus your mind on what you truly want in all areas of your life.

Significant and well-deserved results are on the horizon, so stay positive and be open to the new.

With information from Mizada Mohamed

