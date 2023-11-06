Aries

The universe is cooperating totally in your favor, you are in an important moment. This is not the time to allow, under any circumstances, your inner being to be invaded.

Venus in Libra will help you speak, express and communicate your needs with complete confidence.

Taurus

You are in a very good time in your work life and economic life; Try to work a little more on your inner being, with the ego, because many times it covers our eyes, covers our ears and we do not realize that we can achieve much more if we listen to the voice of experience.

Gemini

You are in an important moment because you want to make determinations and decisions. Take advantage of the magical energy of Mercury in Sagittarius and Venus in Libra because from there everything will fall into place.

If this week you focus perfectly on all the good things that you arein all how capable you are, in all how wonderful you are and how blessed you are, You are going to open any door you want.

Cancer

Open yourself to the abundance that the universe has for you, Venus in Libra is going to give you the closure of one thing to open you to something giant that will give you peace, serenity and tranquility.

This week stay very attentive to the signs that the universe has for you, They are super magical signs that will come giving you the answers you need. to make those decisions that have to do with yourself, your home, love and your professional work life.

Leo

You are facing new challenges and new opportunities, but you were born to shine; Through your friends you will advance with tremendous speed in any type of negotiation that you must make. You will also make contacts with people from other cities who are very suitable for your personal and economic life.

Virgo

Stay very attentive to your goals and only join people who are vibrating at the same frequency as you. Open yourself to the abundance that the universe has for you, both in love, romance, passion, as well as in many trips and very good changes in your economy. The desire to start studies or continue something that you had left lying around also comes from there.

Libra

This month is spectacular for you, since many of the things you thought, said, felt or dreamed of begin to give results. Specifically, November 8 is a key day, since Venus, your planet, enters Libra, marking a period of abundance, triumph, success and prosperity in various areas of your life.

Scorpion

With the Sun in your sign, you are presented with an extraordinary opportunity to leave the past behind. Live in the moment and don’t focus on unimportant things. This week is favorable for you, marking a cycle of abundance, triumph and prosperity.

Don’t let minor doubts cloud your vision. Saturn direct in Pisces may make you question yourself, but keep faith in your decisions and move forward with confidence.

Sagittarius

It’s time to expand and fly; face new situations, leave routine behind and pursue your dreams. This cycle leading up to your birthday brings opportunities that you deserve. Harness the energy of Venus in Libra and Mercury in Sagittarius to express and communicate your needs in all areas of your life.

Capricorn

You are facing new opportunities and decisionsGet advice from experts when making decisions and do not hesitate when facing changes. This week, the planetary aspects favor you in areas such as personal life, money, family and health. Keep passion in your life and make decisions with your heart kept in a drawer, protecting it from doubts.

Aquarium

This week marks a period of rebirth, change and transformation. Take advantage of the positive influence of Venus and Mercury to openly communicate your thoughts and express what you have kept. Observe, analyze and close cycles to make way for new opportunities.

Fish

This week, everything that goes through your mind comes true. Take advantage of the influence of Jupiter and Mercury in Sagittarius to communicate your needs in all areas of your life. Focus on peace, love, harmony and prosperity. Don’t settle for less and receive the abundance that the universe has for you.

