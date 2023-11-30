Luck and abundance are the attributes that thousands of people desire, especially they express their wishes mainly at the end of the year, since it is believed that if they do so they will be able to start a new year full of abundance in money, love and health.

At the end of the year, countless rituals are presented to attract money and love, One of the best known is to wear yellow clothes if you want money, while for love it is to wear red clothes.

For your part Mizada Mohamed, brings the perfect recipe to attract money. The desire to have a good life full of acquisitions and abundance is born in all of us, however, on many occasions our energy can block those desires, because when we have thoughts of doubt that we can acquire what we want, our illusion disappears.

Mohamed mentions that Money is part of life and is also essential to live comfortablythat is why we first have to begin to manifest with our thoughts, visualize ourselves with a life full of abundance and above all believe that it is possible to live that way.

To carry out the ritual of economic abundance it is necessary to have the following material, don’t worry, they are elements that you can easily find at home.

– Glue

– A piece of orange ribbon

– Three coins (they can be of any value, only all three have to be the same)

To perform the ritual it is necessary to hdo it when the moon is waxing, On the other hand, once you have collected the materials, you will have to place the ribbon and the coins on a quartz to attract abundance. If you don’t have that material, don’t worry, you can do it anywhere, the important thing will be your energy. Having completed the previous steps, you will have to rub your hands and repeat the following with a lot of positive energy.

“I attract to myself in a quick, practical and perfect way all the money I deserve for myself and my loved ones.”

In addition, you must mention the affirmations of what you want such as “I always have money”, “my wallet is always full of money”, once you have finished saying all your wishes you will have to stick the coins on the ribbon and keep it in your wallet, You can do the ritual every waxing moon if you want.

