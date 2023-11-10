Shigeru Miyamoto confirms that he has been talking to Avi Arad about The Legend of Zelda movie for ten years, and acknowledges that it is an “extremely high” challenge.

After Nintendo officially announced the movie The Legend of Zelda Produced by Shigeru Miyamoto and Avi Arad for Sony Pictures, Shigeru Miyamoto spoke about the project again in a Q&A session during the presentation of financial results this week.

In his original announcement, Miyamoto said he had been working alongside Avi Arad on this film for “several years.” In the longest response to investors, Miyamoto has clarified that he has been talking about this project with Avi Arad “about 10 years“.

This would mean that this project has been underway even longer than the collaboration between Nintendo and Universal which was announced in 2015 for theme parks (Super Nintend World) and in 2018 for the Super Mario Bros. movie that was finally released in April 2023. At that time, Miyamoto said that “they were considering the possibility of making them.”

But he has gone to another company: in an agreement about which absolutely nothing had been leaked, Miyamoto says that he has been working with Avi Aradproducer of Sony Pictures known for the movies Spider-Man.

Miyamoto acknowledges that they face an extremely difficult challenge

“As for The Legend of Zelda live-action movie, I know we face an extremely high hurdle in producing a movie that won’t disappoint the global fan base,” Miyamoto said (via Nintendo Everything).

“With this challenge in mind, I have been discussing this project with Avi Arad, president of Arad Productions Inc., for about 10 years. Movies are like games, in the sense that you need to spend a lot of time working on them to get there. to something you are satisfied with.”

Miyamoto goes on to explain that “films need sponsors who can provide them with full support until completion. For the production of our films, Nintendo itself acts as a sponsor.” (Nintendo confirms that provides more than 50% of the financingthe rest comes from Sony Pictures).

“To produce the film, we were able to put together a group of people who are willing to put time into the production until we come up with something we feel confident in.”

Compare the production of with the Super Mario movie, in which Miyamoto and Chris Meledandri, executive producer of Illumination, had creative control of all aspects of the production. “For the live action movie of The Legend of Zelda, Avi Arad and I are taking a lot of time to prepare. “We hope to release something good that meets everyone’s expectations.”