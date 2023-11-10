Suara.com – PT. Krama Yudha Tiga Berlian Motors (KTB), owner of the Mitsubishi Fuso brand in Indonesia, is considering producing the eCanter electric truck in Indonesia.

KTB’s Deputy Director of Sales and Marketing, Aji Jaya, in Jakarta this week said that his party would conduct a study to study the readiness to produce eCanters in Indonesia if requested by the government, so that electric trucks could enjoy subsidy facilities.

It is known that electric vehicles that can enjoy government subsidies are those that have a Domestic Component Level (TKDN) of at least 40 percent. The eCanter is still imported from Japan in its entirety.

“Yes, that’s right (possible demand for local production), if that is a request or requirement from the government, we have to study its readiness again,” said Aji.

Previously, Aji said that KTB hopes that the government will also provide subsidies for electric trucks.

Nestlé and KTB are collaborating to try the use of Nestlé Indonesia (PT KTB) electric distribution trucks.

“For electricity subsidies, motorbikes have been supported, buses have been supported, passenger cars have also been supported. The truck hasn’t been seen yet, we are still waiting. “We are also trying to find out how we can get support from the government,” said Aji Jaya.

Aji said they had communicated and submitted proposals regarding the application for electric truck subsidies to the government and related agencies.

“At least the same (subsidy/incentive support) as that given to other types of electric vehicles, yes, because if the passion is clean air, right, that’s the contribution of electric vehicles for sure,” Aji added.

eCanter launches in 2024

Previously it was reported that eCanter would be launched according to schedule, namely in 2024 in Indonesia. Aji Jaya said plans to launch the electric truck had not changed.

“So far the preparations are still according to plan. “There are many things that need to be prepared, for example after sales, parallel with infrastructure,” said Aji.

He further said that KTB had carried out Proof of Concept (PoC) trials using eCanter type 1.1 with a number of companies to ensure that the electric truck was suitable for use in Indonesia. According to Aji, several companies that have tried eCanter include Nestle, BLog, Pos Indonesia, and GoTo.

The latest generation eCanter electric truck from Fuso launched on Wednesday (7/9/2022). Will be sold in Indonesia. (Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation)

“We have tested it on several of our big customers, some have reached 10,000 kilometers, we will definitely ask how the performance is,” Aji added.

The latest generation of the Mitsubishi Fuso eCanter was introduced at the 2023 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) exhibition last August. The truck will make its debut in Indonesia after being launched in Japan in September 2022.

Next Generation eCanter comes with eAxle, advanced technology using compact driveline technology without a propeller shaft. Some of the advantages of eAxle are lower maintenance costs, easy to service, smooth, nimble and smooth acceleration.

The Next Generation eCanter has three battery size options to suit consumer needs, namely sizes S, M and L which produce different power and range on one charge. As an illustration, the M size eCanter battery is capable of covering a driving distance of 120-150 kilometers.