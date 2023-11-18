Suara.com – Sriwijaya FC (SFC) is determined to get three points against PSDS Deli Serdang to restore the team’s confidence.

This match is part of the continuation of the Indonesian League 2 and will take place at the Gelora Jakabaring Sriwijaya Stadium, Palembang City, on Sunday (19/11).

SFC Assistant Coach, Oktovianus, stated that the team’s preparations to face PSDS had gone well and smoothly.

As part of the final preparations, the players did shadow model training. The team hopes to be able to use this match to get three points and restore the players’ mentality.

“So with these preparations, we can maximize the three points at home. Winning this match will also restore the mentality of SFC players in the future,” he explained.

Players’ mental recovery is considered important to pursue targets that have been planned from the start, even though the chances may be small.

Oktovianus emphasized that the team will continue to try to achieve the targets that have been set

“The mental recovery of these players is needed to achieve the targets set. No matter how small the opportunity, we continue to try to achieve this target,” he said.

With Hendri Susilo as coach, SFC plans to bring a new style of play to the match against PSDS Deli Serdang.

Despite realizing that the opponent must have high motivation, especially with such good field conditions, the team has made thorough preparations.

According to him, PSDS Deli Serdang definitely has more motivation and with good field conditions, they will play well to beat SFC.

“However, we have anticipated everything with better preparations to be able to reduce the PSDS game,” said Okta, according to Antara.