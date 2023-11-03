At Cinemascomics we analyze the 4K Ultra HD of Mission Impossible: Mortal Sentence – Part 1, with the steelbook edition of the frenetic film by Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie that also includes the film on Blu-Ray and an additional disc of extras.

At Cinemascomics we have analyzed the home edition of the 4K Ultra HD Steelbook + Blu-Ray of Mission Impossible: Mortal Sentence – Part 1, as we already did with Mission Impossible (1996), Mission Impossible 2 (2000), Mission Impossible 3 (2006), Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol (2011), Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation (2015) and Mission Impossible: Fallout (2018) ; discovering the release in physical format of the adrenaline-pumping film and continuation of the extensive secret agent film saga that is now available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K + Blu-Ray basic edition and in a limited edition in a 4K Ultra HD metal box + Blu-Ray, as well as in digital format.

The North American film produced by Paramount Pictures and Skydance is distributed in the physical market in Spanish territory by Divisa Home Video, unanimously considered the highest-rated film of the entire saga, according to Rotten Tomatoes. The seventh part of this legendary saga has been written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie (Jack Reacher), based on the TV series created by Bruce Geller. It is produced by Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie; with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Tommy Gormley, Chris Brock and Susan E. Novick as executive producers. The music is provided by Lorne Balfe (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves), using the main theme of the franchise that was created by Lalo Schifrin (Rush Hour 2).

The film team

Standing out in the cast are Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick), Hayley Atwell (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Simon Pegg (The Boys), Rebecca Ferguson (Dune), Cary Elwes (Rebel Moon), Vanessa Kirby (Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw), Indira Varma (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Esai Morales (Titans), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Henry Czerny (Scream VI), Shea Whigham (Fast & Furious 9), Frederick Schmidt (Target: Washington DC) and Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible: Fallout), among others.

Synopsis:

Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team must locate, before it falls into the wrong hands, a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity. In this situation, and with dark forces from Ethan’s past lurking, a deadly race around the world will begin in which the fate of the planet is at stake. Faced with a mysterious and all-powerful enemy, Ethan will be forced to consider that nothing can come before his mission, and he cannot trust anyone.

Mission Impossible: Mortal Sentence – Part 1 is shown in its Steelbook 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray version with a multitude of extras, including an additional disc, which we have analyzed for Cinemascomics readers. The analysis of the film is completely free of spoilers, in case you have not had the opportunity to see it yet and want to know what extras it contains.

The film has a duration of approximately 163 minutes and is rated as not recommended for children under 12 years of age.

Cinema trailer:

Additional content:

Playback disc:

Audiocomentarios:

The film can be played with background commentary by director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton.

Isolated Score Track:

You can play the movie with just the soundtrack by selecting it on a separate audio track.

Extras Disc:

Abu Dhabi:

Writer and director Christopher McQuarrie comments that they had sought opinions for the next installment of Mission: Impossible, where they wanted to make a larger, more global film. Thus, they were allowed to film at the Abu Dhabi airport, both in the open areas and on the roof and other areas restricted to the public.

They also had the cooperation of the United States Army and its V-22 Ospreys, which are “extraordinary aerial vehicles,” according to the filmmaker. In turn, they explain what filming was like in the desert, from the horseback chase through the dunes to the construction of an abandoned town in the desert in five weeks, in the middle of nowhere.

Rome:

They went to Rome to film a chase, looking for something more ambitious and unpredictable than in previous installments. Rome is a very complicated city to film in, says the director, and even more so when it comes to motorcycle and car chases that involve everything physically, since the cobblestone streets make driving unpredictable. Thus, one of the great challenges they faced was discovering how to shoot the scenes so that they were as realistic and adrenaline-inducing as possible. To do this, they used a camera system called Z CAM, which allowed them to move through very narrow streets, being able to go at high speed with many maneuvers. To make it more complicated, Tom Cruise was handcuffed to Hayley Atwell while he drove through the streets of Rome.

Venice:

The director and the protagonist have been talking about filming in Venice for 14 years. Thus, once he achieved his dream, he faced the complexity of filming in a city where vehicles cannot enter, having to use boats and unload all the material by hand. To film a night sequence, the director knows of no better place to film than the ducal palace. But Venice is also a disturbing world with its narrow alleys and corridors, making it easy to get lost.

Along with this, the second unit director and stunt coordinator, Wade Eastwood, after planning the chases in Rome, had to prepare the fight choreographies in Venice, where Tom Cruise always wants the actors to film their own fight scenes, for which they must prepare for months.

Freefall:

Filmed in Hellesylt, Norway, this motorcycle jump sequence is the most dangerous thing they’ve attempted in the franchise. Tom Cruise prepared for years to film a motorcycle jump from a ravine that would become a base jump, where he spoke and prepared it with the best specialists in each sector to design the scene safely but also so that it was spectacular. Before filming, the actor prepared the scene thoroughly, both the motorcycle jump and the free fall, since there were more than 500 free fall jumps and more than 13,000 motocross jumps.

After so much practice and before filming, they replicated the ramp in an English quarry so that Tom could jump with the motorcycle and calculate the appropriate trajectory and speed for Tom Cruise, to know without margin of error how far he will fall. Finally we saw how the filming of the sequence was, the first one they filmed in the entire film, where the actor jumped the ravine up to six times. They close with the director commenting that this is the most dangerous thing they have ever done, but it has no comparison with what they have prepared for the next film.

Speed flying:

Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible 7

In the Lake District, in the United Kingdom, we see how Tom Cruise was filmed doing speed flying, much more dangerous and unpredictable than parachuting. Thus, they filmed Tom Cruise descending the mountain quickly with a small paraglider while avoiding slopes, trees and ledges, at speeds of up to 110 km/h.

Train:

The actor and director wanted to take the typical train sequence to another level. And if they wanted to destroy a train, they had to build it themselves. The filmmaker asserts that the planning and filming were very complicated, but that no one else in the world physically records films at the same level as them.

For filming they were given permission to use a railway track in Norway and drive a train at 100 km/h, traveling through the Rauma Valley. Therefore, the performers talk about how crazy it was to film fight scenes on the roof of a moving train.

