If you want to see Mission Impossible 8, the Tom Cruise saga, then you are interested in the possible release date and its potential story.

We are going to review everything you need to know about Mission Impossible 8. This film is the direct continuation of Mortal Sentence: Part 1 (2023). Everything indicates that Tom Cruise’s fictional character, known as Ethan Hunt, is going to face one of the greatest enemies he has ever faced during the first seven installments of the action and espionage saga. That enemy is called Entity, an artificial intelligence that is truly dangerous.

The Mission Impossible 8 movie has been filming throughout 2023. Unfortunately, it has suffered a few setbacks throughout production. Ultimately, its development has coincided with the two Hollywood strikes. On the one hand, that of scriptwriters; and, on the other, that of the actors. However, the sequel to Death Sentence: Part 1 is still underway. The film, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, has all the ingredients to succeed again. That is why it is worth reviewing the highlights of it.

Possible release date for Mission Impossible 8

According to Variety, The release date of Mission Impossible 8 is May 3, 2025. The film was scheduled for June 28, 2024. However, as we have already mentioned in the second paragraph, strikes by Hollywood actors and screenwriters forced production to stop and, consequently, delay the film. Currently, the release date is May 3, 2025. Let’s hope it stays.

What will be the story of the sequel to ‘Deadly Sentence: Part 1’

For now, We do not have any official synopsis of Mission Impossible 8. But, if we look at what happened in Death Sentence: Part 1, we already know where the characters are going. After facing Gabriel, Ethan Hunt and his allies will now have to face the AI ​​called Entity. This artificial intelligence distorts data and is super powerful. In fact, it gives whoever possesses it access to the most dangerous digital weapon humanity has ever known. Be careful with that, huh.

Is this the last film in the Tom Cruise saga?

NEW from Rome! #MissionImpossible director Christopher McQuarrie tells Fandango that #DeadReckoning Parts 1 & 2 are not the end of the series, and they already have ideas for what comes next. Part 1 is only in theaters July 12! Get tickets now https://t.co/NikqVaQWGC pic.twitter.com/SQ86wHIgn7 — Fandango (@Fandango) June 18, 2023

Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie assured that the story of Mortal Sentence was going to be divided into two parts and that it was going to be the farewell to the franchise. Therefore, Mission Impossible 8 is the last film in the saga, if the word of the actor and the filmmaker is worth anything. After all, in Hollywood things change overnight. And, in fact, it has already been publicly suggested that the eighth installment may not be the last, as they had originally promised.

In June of this same year, Christopher McQuarrie assured in Fandango what Mission Impossible 8 would not be the last film in the franchise. Apparently, both he and Tom Cruise have many ideas about where to go with Ethan Hunt’s character after the eighth film. “I hope to continue making movies in this action and espionage saga until I am Harrison Ford’s age,” said Tom Cruise during the promotion of Death Sentence: Part 1. So, it seems that we have Ethan Hunt for many years.