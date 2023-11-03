Politano and Kvara in tandem ensure more goals than Raspadori and Simeone, natural replacements for the Nigerian striker. And Garcia awaits the rebirth of Elmas and the explosion of Lindstrom

Salvatore Malfitano

November 3 – NAPLES

Napoli’s virtue is not in the middle, not now. Necessity, another concept typically linked to the first in common speech, has been exalted, made an impeccable strong point. Without the offensive reference, the outsiders were armed. The wings, unlike what happened to poor Icarus, have become a guarantee, even irreplaceable for the consistency of performance guaranteed so far. Osimhen’s injury, in fact, forced Rudi Garcia to rethink the entire advanced department, not only for the interpreters but also and above all in terms of distribution of responsibilities. Napoli finishes in a more varied way, they are no longer dependent on the exploits of the Nigerian, who was entrusted with the main tasks of the implementation phase, or on whoever takes his place. The 27 goals scored so far this season can thus be divided into four areas: six come from the former Lille centre-forward, four from whoever is taking his place (three for Raspadori and one from Simeone), eight from the Politano-Kvaratskhelia duo with five and three and the same number from the other players (three for Zielinski, two for Di Lorenzo and Ostigard, one for Gaetano), plus an own goal.

the return

—

The figure that stands out is precisely the one relating to the tall exteriors. The Georgian’s skills are nothing new, he is still the best player in last Serie A and plays in the reigning champions team. However, Napoli suffered from a slow start, also affected by an injury suffered in the summer which slowed down their preparation close to the start. For a short period, his difficulties revealed a certain indolence towards the coach which was not at all befitting of either the status or the importance he holds in the locker room. The sumptuous performance against Udinese unblocked him, the double in Verona on the other hand is from a champion who understood the moment and took charge of the team in a concrete and certainly more mature way.

open doors

—

Also worth studying is the case of Politano, who is right. The player has never made it a secret, even through his agent, to Spalletti and the management that he suffered from dualism with Lozano in the past and that he lacked continuity. He has never enjoyed the confidence necessary to express himself and feel important, as the investment made by De Laurentiis suggested. The sale of the Mexican in the summer opened the doors for him and now he is finally benefiting from it. His contribution is among the most tangible, his goals are beautiful and very important, the best you could ask for. His former coach at Napoli, now technical commissioner of the national team, knows he can count on him for Italy too. Impossible to do without him, therefore, also because whoever could replace him is decidedly far from being considered as a starter. Lindstrom – who is not a pure winger – is a mysterious object, despite having been paid 25 million: only one appearance from the first minute, six in total and he sat on the bench five times. Elmas did not convince Garcia, both when he was deployed on the wing and when he was used as a midfielder. Raspadori, given the absence of Osimhen, has resolved the tactical misunderstanding that concerned him for now and has returned to the double role that best suits him: first striker of the 4-3-3 or attacking midfielder of the 4-2-3-1 , based on the progress of the match. The coach has rediscovered his qualities as a maneuvering centre-forward, consequently reducing the competition in the position. In this context, Zerbin’s playing time remains residual and relegated to the final stages of the match.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

towards Salerno

—

The greater freedom that Politano and Kvaratskhelia enjoy in interpreting matches is prompting various reflections in the coach, who in view of the away match in Salerno evaluates the three elements behind an attacker. The defensive tasks would increase significantly, but the spaces to be able to exploit in movements and to target opponents would also be greater. Equipped with excellent dribbling in tight spaces and ease of football, Napoli’s wingers are proving to be the key to making up for Osimhen’s absence. Good news that should not only be contextualized in the current period, but in the not too distant future. A future in which the Nigerian, faced with a stagnant negotiation for a renewal, chooses to leave the Azzurri, who would already know how to deal with it.

November 3 – 09:44

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED