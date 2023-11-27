loading…

US troop convoy along the Syrian border on October 21, 2019. Photo/Yunus Keles/Anadolu Agency

BAGHDAD – A military investigation launched earlier this year revealed that United States (US) bases in Iraq and Syria had been the target of theft with “various weapons and sensitive equipment” missing.

The Intercept’s report on Sunday (26/11/2023), citing exclusive documents, noted that the US military presence in both countries was unable to secure its equipment, let alone personnel.

This comes amid increasing missile and drone attacks on US bases in Iraq and Syria from Iran-backed Iraqi resistance factions.

The Iraqi militia attack was in response to Israel’s US-backed genocidal war against Gaza launched last month.

Since then, the US has stepped up its attacks in response, including “precision strikes” against “training facilities and safe houses” in Syria, which Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) allegedly used.

The report notes that although US bases in Iraq and Syria operate to conduct “counter-ISIS missions,” they also serve “primarily as a deterrent against Iran.”

Earlier this year, the outlet revealed hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of US artillery equipment, “weapons systems” and special ammunition had been stolen, and some of it ended up in the hands of terrorist organizations, including Daesh (ISIS).

The latest document, about the theft in Iraq, was never made public by the US military and was discovered in criminal investigation files obtained through the Freedom of Information Act.

The discovery is also the latest evidence that US military posts in the region and elsewhere in the world “are tempting targets for criminals.”

“We don’t tend to think critically enough about the ripple effects of the US military’s vast footprint,” said Stephanie Savell, co-director of the Costs of War Project at Brown University, as quoted by The Intercept.

“The so-called war on terror is not over, this is just one change. “And we can understand this weapons theft as just one of the many political impacts of the ongoing campaign,” he said.

Earlier this week, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said US forces in Iraq and Syria had been attacked 66 times since October 17, and US personnel had suffered about 62 injuries. Of the total attacks, 34 occurred in Syria and 32 in Iraq.

