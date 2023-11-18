The day of today Saturday November 18, 2023 the final will be held Miss Universe 2023. The event is scheduled to occur on José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasiumin The Saviorand will be broadcast worldwide.

The Mexican candidate is Melissa Flores, who will seek to become the fourth winner of the crown of the most important beauty pageant in international media. Melissa is originally from Michoacan and promotes a support initiative for women in violent relationships.

The 72nd edition of the contest will be broadcast on Telemundo through the channel Telemundo International and, free of charge, from the official channel of the contest on the YouTube digital platform.

The broadcast will begin at 08:00 PM and the itinerary is to publish the 20 finalists who will participate in the Grand finale.

