At only 23 years old, Sheynnis Palacios Cornejo is crowned Miss Universe in the 72nd edition of the beauty pageant.

More than 85 representatives from various countries participated in this edition. Throughout the contest it was stated that the Nicaraguan was one of the public’s favorites. Through social networks, a large number of users made their support for the model known. As usual, the crown was awarded by the winner of the last edition, the American R’Bonney Gabriel.

More information coming soon

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions