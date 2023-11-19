To the participants Melissa Florescandidate who represented Mexico in the famous Miss Universe beauty pageant, Was eliminated in the first round. Among the 20 semi-finalists who were chosen, the name of the country did not come up.

After the rounds where she modeled in a swimsuit, evening dress and typical costume of the country, sections that took place throughout the week, she was not selected among the favorites to win Miss Universe.

Melissa is 25 years old and is originally from the state of Michoacán, her qualities are not only being beautiful, she also has a degree in Psychology from the Contemporary University of the Americas, she was director of Culture and Tourism in the Government of Carranza, Michoacán where He promoted social, cultural and educational work in the municipality.

Melissa Flores suffered an injury prior to the competition

In the midst of the nerves and preparations for this 72nd edition, the Mexican faced an unexpected obstacle.

Through your account Instagram, He shared with his followers that he suffered an ankle injury. Fortunately, he already received medical attention and announced his decision to continue participating in the event, wearing a bandage on the affected foot.

The model posted an image of her shoe, highlighting that she now used lower heels in order to avoid further complications.

Despite not offering more details, Tony Berber, a creative with experience at Mexicana Universal, explained in a live broadcast that the competitor is suffering due to the incident.

Faced with negative criticism for his performance on the catwalks, accused of lack of “energy”, the producer decided to break the silence. He explained that Melissa’s injury is seriousbut she has made a great effort to hide it, warning that it could require hospital care if not treated, information that the pageant also knows.

“What’s more, how serious is it that they told her that if she doesn’t take care of it, she has to have surgery. She didn’t want to do drama, I do want to do it, I’m going to tell you why, because there is a lot of hate, there is a lot of people who are throwing shit at him, who are telling him energy. The heel can’t even hold 2 centimeters, you know?” Berber revealed.

