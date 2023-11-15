Melissa Flores He was born on March 22, 1998 in Venustiano Carranza, Michoacán. She is the winner of Mexicana Universal 2023which led her to be one of the 84 candidates who will compete for the Miss Universe 2023 crown next Saturday, November 18, 2023. After months of training, Melissa usually sneaks into the top 10 of experts and bookmakers for the grand final. In this note we tell you a little more about her.

Regardless of beauty pageants, Melissa has worked in various professional fields. She is a graduate of the Degree in psychology by Contemporary University of the Americas based in Morelia, Michoacán. He has also specialized in Cosmetics and Cosmetology. In addition, she is an influencer and model. She is currently Director of Culture and Tourism of the Municipal Government of Venustiano Carranzawhere he is dedicated to promoting his native municipality through social, cultural and educational events.

Miss Universe 2023 is not your first international experience. On November 3, 2018, he represented Mexico in Miss Earth getting the title of Miss Earth Firefinishing as third finalist against 87 participants.

How were you chosen to be the representative for Miss Universe 2023?

Melissa She started as queen of the fair in her Venustiano Carranza municipality, and from there, she began to make a name for herself in the beauty industry. From an early age she was interested in fashion and modeling.

Last September 2, 2023 was crowned winner of the 5th edition of the Mexicana Universal pageant at the Aguascalientes Convention and Exhibition Center. Thus, Irma Miranda passed the baton to Melissa Flores, Her candidacy seeks the fourth Miss Universe crown for Mexico. With her participation in the pageant, she will become the first Michoacan to enter the most important beauty pageant in the world.

In addition to her talent and beauty, her social initiative called Don’t limit me, an awareness and support campaign to combat violence in romantic relationships, providing tools for detection and protection in situations that affect women.

