The day of Today, Wednesday, November 15, 2023, the preliminary gala will be held, last qualifying filter towards the beauty pageant Miss Universe 2023 to be held next Saturday. The Savior It is the headquarters of the edition of the most important beauty pageant on the planet.

Today the preliminary competition will be held. This part of the contest includes a parade in a swimsuit, gala dress and traditional costume, in addition to answering the first questions from the juries. This is with the intention that the models qualify for the Top 20 that will participate in the Grand Final Miss Universe 2023.

At this point in the competition, there are 85 candidates including Melissa Flores, the Mexican model who will seek to win the fourth crown of the contest for the country. Melissa is originally from Sahuayo, Michoacán, and is a psychologist and cosmetologist.

Where to see the Preliminary Gala?

This preliminary round is scheduled to take place at 8:00 p.m., central Mexico time. Initially, the video platform YouTube was going to broadcast the preliminary gala for free through the account of miss Universehowever,The organization decided to broadcast the event exclusively through the Live Bash application, at a cost of $5 per entry ticket to the live video.

Once today’s tests have been completed, the public votes will be counted to determine the 20 women competing for the crown. The final will take place on Saturday the 18th of this month. It will be the 72nd edition of Miss Universe.

