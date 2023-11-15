The coronation of Miss Universe 2023 will take place next Saturday, November 18. The 20 finalists competing for the crown in the Grand finale They will come from the results delivered by the preliminary gala to take place today, November 15, 2023, plus open voting through the organizing media of the beauty pageant.

The final prize is the Force of Good crownwhich is valued at 5.3 million dollars. To date, only three Mexican women have been able to consecrate themselves as miss Universe: Lupita Jonesorganizer of Our Beauty Mexico, Ximena Navarrete y Andrea Meza. Melissa Flores, 25 years old, will seek to become the fourth Mexican to climb to the top of the beauty pageant podium.

How can you vote for Miss Universe?

Voting will be done via smartphone:

You must access the Play Store o Apple Storeas applicable, and download the application Miss Universe.

Press the icon that says Vote (vote).

A list will appear in alphabetical order with all the participants.

Look for Melissa Flores and click on her image.

If you want to cast more than one vote, you must pay one dollar.

