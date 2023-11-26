Yesterday, Saturday, November 25, at the Stage Show Center Headquarters, the 2023 Miss Jalisco final took place, where María Fernanda López was crowned the great winner. Meanwhile, Danna Ávalos was one step away from victory when she faced her, and Michell Hernández, another of the contenders, became the second finalist.

The other young women who went to the final of the total of 13 participants were Jezabel Castañeda in third place, Brenda Abundiz in fourth place and Magdalena Temblador in fifth place.

Regarding her victory, María Fernanda López was very excited after learning the result. In interview with THE REPORTER, highlighted that She is 24 years old and has a degree in Fashion Business, she is also an image consultant and model.

This is her first foray into beauty pageants, however she already has nine years of experience in modeling, so she already had the intention of entering a pageant. In addition, she highlighted that she considers that she obtained the victory thanks to her self-confidence, “I have always liked to read and I have also liked internal growth,” she points out that all these tools she has obtained a long time ago, so she came very prepared for the final.

María Fernanda’s purpose project to be part of Miss Jalisco was “Conscious Style”, because as a result of having experience in image consulting she found “a way to merge fashion with helping people.” for example, providing women with the tools that have helped them to empower themselves.

Now María Fernanda will prepare for the national Miss Mexico pageant, which is scheduled to take place between March and April 2024. After this adventure passes, María Fernanda will continue to be open to modeling and does not rule out taking opportunities in driving.

During the evening, the families were supporting and celebrating the 13 participants through cheers and shouts. Among the personalities present were Yoana Gutiérrez, director of Miss Jalisco, and Luis Corzo, national director of Miss Mexico. Meanwhile, the final was hosted by Charbel Kuri and Ramón Orozco.

It should be noted that the final will be broadcast through the Televisa Guadalajara signal on December 2 at 9:00 p.m. Besides, In the musical part, the musical duo Río Roma was present, who with great romanticism enlivened the night once the final ended.

Before knowing the result, The contestants developed an opening where the public could see them up close. After this activity and after several capsules where you could see their preparation for the final, one by one they introduced themselves, Immediately after, the swimsuit stage arrived, with the peculiarity that the transparent cape they wore read empowering messages such as loving the body as it is and that no one has the right to give an opinion about it.

To culminate with the evening dress facet as a preamble to know the result. Other special prizes were awarded such as recognition of beauty with a purpose, where the winner was Berania Vázquez, who worked on a project for autistic children. And the winner of the multimedia challenge was Brenda Abundiz, who just entered the top six of the finalists. In addition, contestant Cinthya Barragán delighted those present during the commercial break with the song “No arrive el olvido” by Jenni Rivera.

Miss Jalisco continues to be endorsed as an important platform where young women can develop professionally and emotionally.

The other participants were:

Jasmine Lama of God Perla Báez Luna Lozano Atxiri Hernández Berania Vázquez Cinthya Barragán Renata Bustos

