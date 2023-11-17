Suara.com – Desta’s interactions with her children are once again gaining attention. This time, Mishka, her second child, reprimanded Desta for mispronouncing Allah’s name.

Moments of togetherness between Desta and her three children were shared through the latest vlog on the Trio Strong Family YouTube channel. They were seen chatting in the yard.

When deliberating before doing something quite difficult, Mishka was sure that they could do it because of God’s help.

“You can, because of Allah’s help,” said Mishka confidently.

“Okay, that’s right. If Allah wants, will,” said Desta before being cut off by her second child.

In a high pitched voice, Mishka rebuked his father for mispronouncing Allah’s name.

“Allah, Allah, Allah… Allah,” said Mishka, who was still 7 years old.

“Sis, don’t be angry, you’re a parent. You’re already old,” said Miguel, Desta’s youngest son, reminding his older brother.

Seeing her two children arguing, Desta could only laugh. Natasha Rizky’s ex-husband asked his eldest child for help.

“Megumi, help me,” said Desta, hugging her daughter from behind.

Netizens also admitted that they were excited to see the cute behavior of Desta’s children. This was revealed through the comments column on his personal YouTube.

“Miguel looks really mature for his father,” commented the account @yennynyaishibori.

“Desta was ultied by Mishka,” added the account @apaloo64.

“Played it over and over again and I still can’t laugh out the part where Mishka gets angry at Desta and then gets lectured by Miguel,” said the account @clynophilee03.

Since officially divorcing, custody of Desta’s children has fallen into the hands of Natasha Rizky. However, Desta is still allowed to see her three children apart from providing support.

