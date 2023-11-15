Suara.com – The Mayor of Denpasar, I Gusti Ngurah Jaya Negara, said that the spread of Wolbachia mosquito larvae would be carried out by the Ministry of Health. The following are various Wolbachia mosquitoes.

Summarizing Antara, the spread of Wolbachia mosquito larvae was carried out as an effort to reduce the number of cases of dengue hemorrhagic fever, aka DBD, in Denpasar.

Previously, this method had been done in several cities in Indonesia, such as Yogyakarta.

While waiting for a decision from the Ministry of Health, Jaya Negara emphasized that the public should also take preventive measures so that they get maximum results.

Miscellaneous Wolbachia Mosquitoes

The spread of Wolbachia mosquito larvae is a new method that has recently been applied in the world to suppress transmission of the dengue virus. The way it works is by mating the Aedes Aegypti mosquito with a mosquito that has been given the Wolbachia bacteria.

The worldmosquitoprogram.org page states that the Aedes aegypti mosquito naturally carries Wolbachia bacteria which can suppress viruses such as dengue fever, Zika, chikungunya and yellow fever.

This will make it difficult for the virus to reproduce in the mosquito’s body so that mosquitoes are less likely to spread the virus from person to person.

This means that when the Aedes aegypti mosquito carries natural Wolbachia bacteria, transmission of viruses such as dengue fever, Zika, chikungunya and yellow fever can be reduced.

The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention page explains how this method works.

Wolbachia bacteria are introduced into Aedes Aegypti mosquito eggs. Male mosquitoes then carry Wolbachia bacteria and mate with female mosquitoes. After that, the dengue virus in female mosquitoes cannot hatch so that the spread of dengue fever can be suppressed.

Several countries have used this method to suppress the spread of the dengue fever virus, such as Singapore. However, the way mosquitoes spread is slightly different from in Indonesia.

In Singapore, male mosquitoes carrying the Wolbachia bacteria are regularly released into designated areas to mate with female mosquitoes.

Furthermore, this method will work as explained above, namely that the eggs from female mosquitoes cannot hatch so the number of Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes will be reduced.

Meanwhile in Indonesia, male and female mosquito eggs carrying Wolbachia bacteria are put into buckets and distributed in people’s homes.

These mosquitoes then breed, producing Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes in an environment that already contains mosquitoes with Wolbachia bacteria.

That’s the explanation about Wolbachia mosquitoes. Hopefully this method can reduce the number of transmission cases of dengue fever in Indonesia.

Contributor: Rima Suliastini